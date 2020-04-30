Whirlpool recalls 55,000 more washing machines at risk of catching fire

New warning issued over Indesit and Hotpoint washing machines

Whirlpool is to recall an additional 55,000 UK washing machines after identifying 21 more models at risk of catching fire when used.

It comes almost five months after the white goods brand announced a recall of more than half a million units in UK homes which are also a fire risk.

Around 510,000 appliances sold under the Whirlpool-owned Hotpoint and Indesit brands between October 2014 and February 2018 are at risk of combusting due to manufacturing faults.

Some 210,000 affected machines on its original list have been located and 177,000 of those have been fixed so far.

How do I know if my machine has been affected?

Customers can use the online Whirlpool check my model tool to see if their machine may be compromised.

They can also call the free helpline on 0800 316 1442.

Whirlpool is asking all owners to check if their appliance has been affected, even if they have previously done so.

What happens if my machine is recalled?

If your washing machine has been recalled, you will be entitled to a free replacement or repair, but not a refund.

Customers are being advised to unplug their affected machines until they can be repaired or replaced, where possible.

If you have to do a wash before an engineer inspects the machine, only do so at 20 degrees Celsius or cooler.

This is because wash cycles above this temperature could cause the machine to overheat and catch fire.

Will engineers be visiting during the lockdown?

Whirlpool have confirmed that their engineers and delivery teams have been supplied with protective equipment during the coronavirus outbreak. Engineers will also stick to the social distancing rules during their visits.

Customers can also choose to have the washing machine delivered to a secure location, such as a garage or garden, to avoid engineers entering their homes. But those picking this option will have to fit the machines themselves.

Jeff Noel, vice president of Whirlpool, says: “We remain committed to this recall in spite of the global coronavirus pandemic.

“With people spending more time at home under the current social distancing measures, it’s more important than ever that this safety issue is tackled swiftly.”