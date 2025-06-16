Why this part of the market is where the value is

UK equities, in particular smaller companies, are among the most undervalued segments of the global equity market and have had a wave of geopolitical and macroeconomic shocks to contend with over the past decade, including: Brexit: since the 2016 referendum, UK small caps have faced persistent uncertainty, with investor sentiment dampened by political and regulatory ambiguity

Covid-19: the pandemic exposed structural weaknesses in small-cap business models, particularly in services sectors such as hospitality and leisure. Supply chain disruptions and demand shocks pressured both revenues and liquidity

Political instability: the 2022 mini-Budget triggered a sharp rise in interest rates, undermining confidence in domestically oriented small caps more exposed to UK macro conditions

Geopolitical conflict: the war in Ukraine drove commodity prices higher and destabilized global markets. Smaller companies, with tighter margins and less pricing power, absorbed the brunt of the cost inflation

Interest rates being 'higher for longer':persistent inflation led central banks to tighten aggressively. Elevated rates and weak consumer sentiment continue to weigh on growth-sensitive small caps, increasing financing stress and suppressing valuations The ongoing negative sentiment surrounding UK equities, coupled with an insatiable appetite for US equities, has meant that assets in UK equities have plummeted to a 10-year low, down 62% from their 2021 peak post-Covid rebound. The few funds receiving inflows, along with private equity and corporate buyers, have been the marginal buyers. Consequently, many funds have been forced sellers.

Source: Morningstar Direct. Data as of 31 March 2025. Despite all this negative news flow, UK small caps are among the most undervalued segments of the UK equity market. Our analysts estimate that these stocks trade at a significant discount to their fair value, well below historic averages. This presents a potentially attractive entry point. Globally, small caps also appear attractively valued, especially compared with US large caps, particularly in the growth sector.