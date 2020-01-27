WIN £24,000 of prizes for schools with our Personal Finance Teacher of the Year Awards 2020

Has a teacher inspired your kids to be financially savvy? Then nominate them for one of our prestigious awards

At Moneywise, we believe it is never too soon for young people to learn about their finances. By mastering money basics early on in life, they can grow up to be the most financially savvy generation yet.

We have teamed up with our parent company, interactive investor, to offer schools with the best personal finance teachers a share of £24,000 to spend on equipment. Teachers at both primary and secondary level in UK schools are eligible for the competition.

We will make separate awards to teachers at primary and secondary school level, splitting the £24,000 between the winners and runners-up in several categories.

Are you a parent, pupil, school governor or teacher? Do you know someone who is teaching personal finance at school? Would you like to nominate someone for this award? We want to know how they make the teaching of personal finance fun, interactive and relevant to their pupils.

To put forward your nominations, please email editor@moneywise.co.uk with the name of the teacher(s) and the name and address of the school(s), plus why you are nominating them.

Teachers can also enter the awards directly. For an entry form, please email editor@moneywise.co.uk.

Moneywise will then contact teachers who have entered the competition, inviting them to submit their entry, including at least one personal finance lesson.

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year – Competition Terms and Conditions

The competition is open to all qualified teachers employed at a primary or secondary school in the United Kingdom but nominations can be made by anyone who is resident in the UK (including parents, guardians and pupils).

How to enter:

Nominations can be made by anyone (including parents, guardians and pupils) who is resident in the UK. They should be emailed to editor@moneywise.co.uk before 17.00 on Thursday 9 April with the teacher’s name, and the name and address of the school. Teachers will then be contacted and asked to submit at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a supporting statement by 17.00 on Thursday 23 April 2020.

Teachers can also nominate themselves by sending at least one lesson plan for a personal finance lesson and a supporting statement to editor@moneywise.co.uk before 17.00 on Thursday 23 April 2020, along with their name, the name and address of the school and their email address and telephone number. The first 250 teachers who submit an entry for themselves will each receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

Only one entry may be submitted by any person.

The prizes:

The following prizes will be awarded to schools:

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (primary school)

Personal Finance Teacher of the Year (secondary school)

Runner-up prizes, Judges' Awards and Highly Commended prizes may be awarded at the judges' discretion. The full prize money will total £24,000.

All prize money will be awarded to the school.

Moneywise Publishing Limited reserves the right to alter, withdraw or amend this competition at any time.

Winner selection and notification:

The winners will be selected by a panel of judges selected by Moneywise Publishing Limited during May 2020. Judging will be on the basis of the lesson plans and supporting statements supplied in connection with nominations.

The winners will be notified by mail, telephone or in person as soon as reasonably practicable after the judges have made their decisions. The notification will include details of how the prize can be claimed. In the event that a winner does not accept their prize, Moneywise Publishing Limited reserves the right to select an alternative winner.

The prizes will be presented at an awards ceremony in London on 3 June 2020.

Personal Details:

The winners consent to the use by Moneywise Publishing Limited of the winner's name, and school name and town/City, for the sole purposes of announcing the winners. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.

Winners consent to their photos, names and the name of their school being used in Moneywise Magazine. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.

Winners consent to their photos, names and the name of their school being used by other media unconnected with Moneywise. By claiming the prizes, all winners consent to the same.

By allowing their nominations to be considered by the judges, all participants agree to be bound by these terms and confirm that the decision of Moneywise Publishing Limited is binding.

The competition will be governed by English law and entrants to the competition submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

Promoter:

The competition is run by Moneywise Publishing Limited, 201 Deansgate, Manchester M3 3NW.