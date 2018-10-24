Winners and losers: Metro Bank slumps, Photo-Me bounces back

Both these stocks have struggled recently, but are experiencing mixed fortunes Wednesday. Graeme Evans explains what's moving the share price so dramatically.

Metro Bank highlighted a "new phenomenon" in markets today after its shares were again punished despite the company appearing to be firing on all cylinders.

Investec Securities banking analyst Ian Gordon said Metro was the victim and primary example of growth falling out of fashion, with significant de-ratings for those stocks valued on the basis of strong future performance.

The trigger for today's initial 9% sell-off for Metro shares was the company's trading update guidance that recent competitive trends in the mortgage market had continued to squeeze its net interest margin.

Otherwise, Gordon said the bank had come to deliver "pretty much what we have come to expect from Metro", with accelerating loan and deposit growth.

He said the company's outlook remained robust, adding:

"Metro really seems to be the stock that investors love to hate, yet the facts continue to sit uncomfortably with the bears' narrative."

Metro's shares have now tumbled by almost a third in the past year, despite continued double digit growth in deposits and four quarters in a row of net lending above £1 billion.

Profits in today's third quarter results trebled to £39.2 million, while the business added over 300,000 new customer accounts. From its first store in July 2010, Metro now has a network of 60 and over 1.5 million customer accounts.

Investec's Gordon reiterated his 'buy' recommendation but his previous target price of 3,780p is now under review after third quarter profits came in below his hopes.