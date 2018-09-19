Woodford stock ReNeuron joins Futura Medical on AIM casualty list

It's been a grim day for these two companies – down 16% and 37% respectively - but it's too early to write them off. Graeme Evans reviews today's events.

Updates from two well-respected small-cap healthcare stocks - Futura Medical and ReNeuron - put a big dent into their respective share prices Wednesday.

The decline at stem cell therapy firm ReNeuron offers more frustration for fund manager Neil Woodford, having spoken last year about the long-term opportunity that he believed is being overlooked by the market.

Unfortunately for Woodford Patient Capital Trust and other shareholders, the biotech has been told by a US-based speciality pharmaceutical company that it is pulling out of an exclusive agreement on ReNeuron's hRPC retinal stem cell technology.

While it is no longer interested in a licensing deal, the unnamed company stressed this had nothing to do with the technology or the data generated from due diligence.

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ReNeuron believes the potential for licensing remains strong and it is confident of securing a deal with another partner in the near term.

The stock still slumped 16% today and has now surrendered the 50% rise it achieved between May and July this year.

Analysts at Stifel noted one reason for the negative reaction was the loss of a second $2.5 million payment associated with the exclusive discussion period. This source of non-dilutive funding had previously eased market concerns about cash burn.

However, Stifel added:

"While today's news is disappointing, we still believe the market has yet to appreciate the significance of potential deals and the progress in the Pisces III (stroke disability) trial."

Stifel has a target price of 755p, compared with the current 65p.