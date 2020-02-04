The Money Observer team take a look at their unique annual publication and how it’s evolved over the years, and explain how it can help you become a better investor.

In an investment funds universe with more than 3,500 options, where does a private investor begin? Our annual publication,Your Fund Choices, now in its fifth edition, is designed to help by highlighting the very best quality investment options, which we call Rated Funds. This year, we have identified 255 Rated Funds, investment trusts and ETFs. In this special podcast, Money Observer's editor Faith Glasgow and deputy editor Kyle Caldwell join production editor Gary Mcfarlane to explain how the team went about selecting Rated Funds and how to use the publication, as well as highlighting a few features, including a piece on how to generate a £10,000 annual income. Finally, Dzmitry Lipski of interactive investor discusses how ii's Super 60 shortlist was built from this year's line-up. Listen here <p><iframe data-name="pb-iframe-player" height="122" scrolling="no" src="https://www.podbean.com/media/player/59g4z-d225a4?from=yiiadmin&download=1&version=1&skin=1&btn-skin=107&auto=0&dow…" style="border: none;" title="Your Fund Choices 2020: an investor’s guide through the funds universe" width="100%"></iframe></p> Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020. These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.