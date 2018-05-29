And the award for Best International Share Dealing Service goes to…

...us! At the recent Shares Awards, interactive investor picked up the gong for Best International Share Dealing… for the second year running.

This is a great acknowledgement of our existing service, particularly at a time when we’re in the process of enhancing our proposition.

The award is especially pleasing because it is voted for by readers of Shares Magazine. Responding to the announcement, made at the Sheraton Hotel in London on 2 November, Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at interactive investor, said:

“I am incredibly pleased that the new interactive investor has been awarded the Shares Magazine 'Best International Sharedealing Service' for the second year running and thank all customers who voted for us. We are all very proud of our enhanced international offering which remains market leading in terms of international markets we provide access to, the news and insights we provide and cost-saving multi-currency solutions.

“It is also very welcoming that the readers of Shares Magazine highly commended us in a number of areas including our customer service team and educational content.”