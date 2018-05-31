Interactive Investor appoints John Baines as Non-Executive Director

Interactive Investor is pleased to announce the appointment of John Baines as a Non-Executive Director.

John has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, at both executive and board level, and brings with him a wealth of institutional, governance and regulatory knowledge.

He currently sits on the boards of the State Bank of India (UK) and Distribution Finance Capital, and has been Non-Executive Director at Coutts & Co (UK), Coutts Bank Von Ernst (Switzerland), Adam and Company, and Non-Executive Chairman of RBS International (Jersey).

John has a depth of executive experience, with prior roles including CFO of Coutts Group (2002-2006), CEO of RBS’s £35bn Wealth Management division (2006-2010), CFO of Aldermore Bank (2010-2013) and CFO of The Co-operative Bank (2013-2016).

He is a qualified chartered accountant, and spent his early career in audit and accounting roles at Stoy Hayward, JP Morgan, UBS and RBS. John will chair Interactive Investor’s audit committee.

Commenting on John’s appointment, Hugo van Vredenburch, Chairman of Interactive Investor,said: “We are delighted to welcome John to the Interactive Investor Board. His deep understanding of the financial services industry, along with his governance experience, will be of great benefit to Interactive Investor as we embark on the next stage of our journey as an enlarged business. We are confident that we now have the right balance of skills across the Board to fulfil our vision of becoming the retail platform of choice for the engaged investor.”