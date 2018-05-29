interactive investor wins four new awards

We are delighted to have won four new awards at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2018. Our platform won Best SIPP, Best Low-Cost Stockbroker and Best Stockbroker for International Dealing, while our cryptocurrency analyst Gary McFarlane picked up the award for Best Cryptocurrency Writer.

Richard Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at interactive investor, said: “We are really pleased that our platform has been recognised in so many ways. We have worked incredibly hard with our new SIPP partner Barnett Waddingham to create a fantastic SIPP option that builds on our flat fee pricing, wide investment choice and expert SIPP administration.

“interactive investor has been a vocal advocate of flat fees since 2012, so it is very rewarding to have our pricing proposition highlighted in such a positive way. The impact of fees on long-term returns is significant and we are determined to minimise costs and make sure that our investors retain the benefits of their investment returns.

“And our international dealing is unparalleled so it is equalling satisfying that has been recognised too.

“I'd also like to congratulate Gary for his in-depth knowledge and analysis on cryptocurrencies and delighted his expertise has been acknowledged.”

You can find out more about our SIPP here and look at the range of international markets that we offer here.