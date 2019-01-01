funds fan service plan - choose account
Funds Fan
Choose an account and apply
It takes less than 10 minutes to get started. You'll just need your address details, your debit card details and your National Insurance number to hand.
Choose an account
£13.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee).
Trading Account
Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.
Stocks & Shares ISA
Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our great value award-winning ISA.
Funds Fan Service Plan
For investors looking to build a portfolio of funds, helped by our independent select lists and analysis tools.
You get access to all our features including:
- Better intelligence with a free digital subscription to Money Observer
- Better choice with the hand-picked Super 60 investment range rigorously selected by our experts as quality options for your investment goals
- Better service with online support and help
Charges that you pay to buy or sell investments:
- 2 FREE Fund or Investment Trust trades per month*
- UK shares £7.99
- Funds and Investment Trusts £3.99
- US shares £7.99
- Other international shares £19.99
- Dividend reinvestment £0.99
- Regular Investment £0.99
- Plan price: £13.99 a month
*With each Service Plan, every month we give you free credit of £7.99 to be used against any trade. Each free credit is available for 90 days.