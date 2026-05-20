SpaceX IPO

The information to which this gateway gives access is only directed at, and for viewing by, persons tax resident and located in the United Kingdom.
The information does not constitute an offer, or invitation to purchase, securities of the Company in the United States, or in any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom, and must not be transmitted to any person in those jurisdictions or any other territory where to do so would breach applicable laws or regulations or require registration or any other measures.
A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the U.S. prospectus (the "U.S. Prospectus"), when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed on the adequacy or accuracy of the U.S. Prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
Whilst the U.S. Prospectus is referred to as a 'prospectus', neither the U.S. Prospectus nor the disclosure summary (the "Disclosure Summary") is a prospectus for the purposes of The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs") or the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") Handbook Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market Sourcebook (the "PRM Sourcebook"). Neither the U.S. Prospectus nor the Disclosure Summary has been approved by the FCA and the U.S. Prospectus and the Disclosure Summary may not contain the same information as would be included in a prospectus for the purposes of the POATRs or the PRM Sourcebook.
The securities of the Company will not be admitted to listing to the Official List of the FCA or admitted to trading on a regulated market or primary MTF (as such terms are defined in the POATRs) in the United Kingdom.
By clicking the "I accept" button below, you warrant that you are tax resident and located in the United Kingdom and you are not physically present in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of the United Kingdom, and you agree that you will not transmit or otherwise send any of the information to persons outside the United Kingdom.
No offer or invitation to purchase securities in any jurisdiction is being made by the Company and, to the fullest extent permitted by law, each of the Company and its directors, employees, agents, and affiliates disclaim any liability to actual or potential investors.
Marex Financial disclaims any liability to actual or potential investors save in respect of content generated or approved as a financial promotion by Marex Financial.
This website has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of Interactive Investor Services Limited.
By clicking the "I accept" button below, you will be taken through to our designated Share Offer page.