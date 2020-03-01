Can I have two Stocks and Shares ISAs?

No. You can’t have more than one Stocks and Shares ISA in the same tax year. But you can have and contribute to other types of ISA in the same tax year, such as a Cash ISA or Lifetime ISA. Just make sure you don’t contribute over your annual allowance across them all – currently £20,000.

The only exception is if you want to transfer your Stocks and Shares ISA to a new provider. If you transfer, you can then contribute to the new ISA that you have transferred to.

