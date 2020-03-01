Interactive Investor
Can I have two Stocks and Shares ISAs?

Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

No. You can’t have more than one Stocks and Shares ISA in the same tax year. But you can have and contribute to other types of ISA in the same tax year, such as a Cash ISA or Lifetime ISA. Just make sure you don’t contribute over your annual allowance across them all – currently £20,000. 

The only exception is if you want to transfer your Stocks and Shares ISA to a new provider. If you transfer, you can then contribute to the new ISA that you have transferred to.

