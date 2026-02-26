ISA cashback offer

Enjoy £100 to £3,000 cashback when you open a Stocks & Shares ISA and switch to our low, flat fee.
Offer ends 5 April 2026. Terms and exclusions apply.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
|Deposit/transfer value
|Cashback
|£20,000 – £49,999.99
|£100
|£50,000 – £99,999.99
|£150
|£100,000 – £249,999.99
|£250
|£250,000 – £749,999.99
|£500
|£750,000 – £999,999.99
|£750
|£1,000,000 – £1,999,999.99
|£1,000
|£2,000,000+
|£3,000
Use our app or website to open or add a new account. Either way, it’ll take just a few minutes. You can start a transfer while opening your account, or at a later date when it's all set up.
Let us know in the transfer form the details of the account(s) you want to move to us. We’ll reach out if there’s any more information we need.
Then it’s over to us. You can track your transfers through your account and our Customer Support team will be in touch when your transfer is complete.