Mark's SIPP success story

Mark’s self-employed and set up a pension scheme for his business. But he found the lack of customisation on offer frustrating. So, he switched to ii’s flat-fee SIPP and feels ready to retire earlier than planned.
Important information: The people featured in these videos are actual interactive investor SIPP customers and were remunerated for their time. The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
“Being really blunt, ii was just so much cheaper. With other platforms, it’s this plus that plus that. Whereas with ii, what I pay is what I pay. It’s straightforward.
“In terms of choice, I’ve yet to find a stock I couldn’t invest in. There’s plenty on the platform. ii already has pre-built portfolios, so you don’t have to be an expert to get started.”
