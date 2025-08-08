Monika & Lionel’s SIPP success story

Aviva, Prudential, Royal London - Monika and Lionel had pensions with them all. But they started to grow anxious about the control they had over planning their retirement. ii gave them the power, clarity, and service they were looking for.
Important information: The people featured in these videos are actual interactive investor SIPP customers and were remunerated for their time. The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
“Since moving to ii – eye-opening. Clarity, power, decision, service and the app is fantastic. It’s freedom, in a way.
“In terms of my previous pension, it was calculated based on how much was in my pot, and that was a bit tricky to understand how much I was going to pay. With ii, I know exactly what I’m paying, I understand the cost, and I have the clarity I want.”
See if you could save when you switch to ii’s four-time Which? Recommended Personal Pension (SIPP).
This is just one of thousands of stories from people who have switched and saved with ii. See if transferring is right for you.
Take your investments wherever you go. Enjoy the speed, security, and simplicity of ii in the palm of your hand.