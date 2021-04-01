The ii SIPP for PayStream contractors
PayStream contractors can benefit from salary sacrifice pension contributions & transfer existing pensions to an ii SIPP with ease. Learn about our Which? Recommended SIPP, the benefits of salary sacrifice & how to set up contributions in a few easy steps.
Please remember: The value of investments made in a SIPP can fall as well as rise & you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). The ii SIPP is intended for customers who have sufficient knowledge of investing to make their own investment decisions. If you are unsure about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances & may be subject to change in the future.
It is important to understand that the use of Salary Sacrifice or the ii SIPP is not a recommendation and that the ii SIPP is not an Employer, Workplace or Auto Enrolment Pension. You can arrange with your employer or umbrella company to have contributions paid into your ii SIPP via Bank Transfer for one off payments or Direct Debit if you want to contribute the same amount every month. The ii SIPP is a Personal arrangement between you and interactive investor, and you are solely responsible for agreeing & monitoring contributions made by your employer.
Introducing salary sacrifice contributions & the ii SIPP
When signing up to a salary sacrifice arrangement with PayStream you are agreeing to reduce your salary in return for pension contributions. Therefore, your contributions will be deducted from your gross pay and you will pay less PAYE tax & less employee NI. PayStream will also pass on any employer NI savings.
You can also use the ii SIPP to bring together other pensions so you can manage everything in one place via our website or our user-friendly app. Before transferring a pension, please check you won't lose any valuable benefits or whether exit fees apply.
interactive investor is the #1 flat-fee SIPP provider in the UK and the second largest investment platform in the UK by assets under administration.
A great value SIPP
Most pension providers charge a percentage-based fee that gets taken out of your pension every year; this means the more your pension grows, the more you pay.
At ii, we're different. We charge a low, monthly subscription fee which means you could save thousands in pension charges.
When you open an ii SIPP you will start on our £5.99 a month Pension Essentials plan. When the value of your pension grows above £50,000 you will move onto our £12.99 a month Pension Builder plan.
The ii SIPP explained
- A SIPP works like any other pension but gives you more control and flexibility over how your pension is invested.
- With an ii SIPP it's easy to invest. Our low-cost Quick-start Funds are an ideal way to get started. You can also choose from a wide range of shares and funds.
- The tax benefits of a SIPP are the same as any pension. Any money you pay in is subject to tax relief: 20% as a basic taxpayer, 40% as a higher-rate taxpayer, and 45% if you're an additional-rate taxpayer.
- Contractors using PayStream’s salary sacrifice scheme can save on employee NI contributions and PayStream will also pass on any employer NI savings.
- You can use the ii SIPP to combine and consolidate both personal and old workplace pensions into one. This can make it easier to keep track of your retirement savings and take advantage of ii's low-cost SIPP.
*Analysis shows you could be better off over 30 years of investing in an ii SIPP due to our low flat fees. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. The advantage of lower flat fees over time means that you could be significantly better off in the long run. By how much will always depend on your personal circumstances. More about our analysis
Special offer: Claim cashback when you transfer to an ii SIPP
Claim £100 - £1,000 in cashback when you transfer an existing pension worth £10,000 or more to the ii SIPP.
To qualify for the cashback offer the transfer needs to be initiated in the first 90-days after opening your new SIPP account. Terms apply.
No registration is required and multiple requests count towards your total qualifying transfer amount.
Before transferring a pension check that you won't lose any valuable benefits (such as guaranteed annuity rates or a lower protected pension age) or whether exit fees apply. If you are unsure about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.
We promote transfers to the ii SIPP on a regular basis. It is important that you take enough time to decide whether transferring your pensions is right for you. If you need more time and wish to qualify for an offer, please wait until the next offer period.
Salary sacrifice tax savings illustration
PayStream allows you to set up a salary sacrifice arrangement to pay into a SIPP. This diverts some of your gross pay into a SIPP, saving on income tax, employee and employer national insurance.
Example:
Earnings of £125,000 and salary sacrifice of £39,988.
Without salary sacrifice: Gross pay £125,000. Expected take home pay £76,553 with £0 paid into your SIPP. £64,440 paid in income tax, employee and employer national insurance.
With salary sacrifice: Gross pay £90,015. Expected take home pay £60,974 with £39,988 paid into your SIPP. £24,522 saved in income tax and national insurance (£39,919 paid in tax and NI).
It is important to note that when you come to take income from a pension it is treated as taxable income and you will pay tax at the applicable marginal rate. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
Assumptions:
- 1257L tax code, with an adjusted allowance for those with a taxable income over £100k pa.
- SIPP contributions will reduce overall taxable income, and tax-free allowance is added back in where relevant.
- National Insurance Category A
- No workplace pension contribution
- No attachment of earnings orders
This is an illustrative example. For a personalised illustration please contact PayStream.
How to set up SIPP contributions as a PayStream contractor:
2.
Instruct PayStream to start your contributions
You can do this by phone on 0161 929 6000 (chose option 2) or by email via customer.care@paystream.co.uk.
Once instructed, the contributions will start from the agreed date.
3.
Complete the SIPP contributions form
You can do this easily by following our step-by-step SIPP Contributions Form Guide.
SIPP Contributions Form Guide
Use this guide to learn how to complete the SIPP contributions form (it should all take less than 5 minutes).
SIPP charges at a glance
When you open our SIPP you will start on our £5.99 a month Pension Essentials plan. When the value of your pension grows above £50,000 you will move onto our £12.99 a month Pension Builder plan.
View our full charges and service plans.
- If you want to buy or sell shares and funds, trades usually cost £3.99. Or, you can use our Regular Investing service - there are no trading fees when you contribute this way.
- There are no extra charges for taking money out of your pension.
- There are some other fees for things like foreign currency exchange and Stamp Duty on shares. View our full charges
SIPP guides
Learn more about how pensions work, the latest pension rules and how to make the most of your SIPP:
How can Pension Wise help?
If you have a defined contribution pension scheme and are 50 or over, then you can access free, impartial guidance on your pension options by booking a face to face or telephone appointment with Pension Wise, a service from MoneyHelper.
If you are under 50, you can still access free, impartial help and information about your pensions from MoneyHelper.