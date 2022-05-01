Salary sacrifice pensions explained

How does a salary sacrifice pension work?

Salary sacrifice is complicated so here’s an example to show you how it works.

Sam is a basic rate taxpayer earning £40,000 in the 2023/24 tax year.

After income tax (£5,486.00) and national insurance (£2,194.40) are deducted, her take-home pay is £32,319.60.

She wants to pay £4,000 into her pension. This costs her £3,200 as the government adds £800 in tax relief.

Therefore, after the deduction of her pension contribution, she has £29,119.60 take-home pay.

With salary sacrifice

Her employer offers salary sacrifice and she arranges to sacrifice £4,000 a year from her salary for a pension contribution.

Her reduced salary is £36,000. This means she pays £4,686.00 in income tax and £1,874.40 in national insurance, reducing her take-home pay to £29,439.60.

She also has £4,000 in her pension as a result of the salary sacrifice contribution.

Therefore, by using salary sacrifice, she is £320 a year better off.

Her employer also agrees to pass on its national insurance saving of £552 (13.8% x £4,000). This increases the contribution to her pension to £4,552 and means she is £872 better off.