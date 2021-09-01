Property vs Stocks: Which is the better investment?

Differences between investing in property and stocks

Nature of the Assets

Property: Real estate is a tangible, physical asset. Investing in property means owning a piece of land or a building. This appeals to investors who prefer owning something physical. It can provide a sense of security and control. Property can generate rental income or be used for business or personal use.

Stocks: Owning stocks means holding a fraction of ownership in a company. Stocks are intangible and represent a claim on part of a company's assets and earnings. The value of your investment is tied to the performance of the company and the broader economic environment. Stocks can provide dividends and capital gains if the stock price grows.

Value

Property: The value of property depends on its location, condition, and market demand. Property value can also be increased through renovations.

Stocks: The value of a stock relies on a company's financial performance, management decisions, and economic conditions. Stock prices are also affected by investor sentiment and can be volatile over short periods. The price at which a stock trades represents the market’s consensus on the value of the company’s future earnings and growth prospects.

Liquidity

Property: Real estate is illiquid due to the time and effort required to complete a sale. Selling a property involves many stages. You need to list the property, find a buyer, complete due diligence, and finalise the sale through legal channels. This process can take several months or even years.

Stocks: Stocks are generally very liquid, especially those listed on major stock exchanges. Investors can buy and sell shares quickly through brokers with settlement typically occurring within a few days - this is a benefit when the market is volatile.

Acquiring and Managing

Property: Buying property is a complex process that can involve estate agents, solicitors, and surveyors. Managing property can be labour-intensive, particularly if it's being rented. Property management includes regular maintenance, dealing with tenants, and sticking to legal and regulatory requirements.

Stocks: Investing in stocks can be as simple as opening a brokerage account and making purchases through the investment platform. This can be done without the need for intermediaries. Investors can choose to invest actively (selecting stocks and timing the market) or passively (investing in mutual funds or ETFs that track a market index or investment theme). This flexibility in management style can appeal to both hands-on and hands-off investors.