The week ahead: Sainsbury's, Superdry

Monday 2 July

Trading Statements

Plastics Capital, Mercia Technologies

AGM/EGM

Tuesday 3 July

Trading Statements

St Modwen Properties, RM PLC, Harwood Wealth Management, Cohort

AGM/EGM

Axiom European Financial Debt, Thalassa Holdings

Wednesday 4 July

As our American cousins celebrate US Independence Day, it's Sainsbury (J) that will be in the news this side of the pond.

Sainsbury’s has been in the thick of it the past few years, and chief executive Mike Coupe has proved quite adept at grabbing headlines.

A two-year jail term handed out by an Egyptian court in his absence, then the eyebrow-raising acquisition of Argos owner Home Retail, followed by the audacious merger with Asda, have certainly raised his profile.

The last two at least have raised the share price, too. Sainsbury's has risen more than 40% since March and currently trades at prices not seen since 2014.

Positive news in these first-quarter results could give the shares, static since the Asda news, a nudge higher, although it will have to be pretty impressive stuff to make gains stick.