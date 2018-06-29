The week ahead: Sainsbury's, Superdry
29th June 2018 17:00
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 2 July
Trading Statements
Plastics Capital, Mercia Technologies
AGM/EGM
Tuesday 3 July
Trading Statements
St Modwen Properties, RM PLC, Harwood Wealth Management, Cohort
AGM/EGM
Axiom European Financial Debt, Thalassa Holdings
Wednesday 4 July
As our American cousins celebrate US Independence Day, it's Sainsbury (J) that will be in the news this side of the pond.
Sainsbury’s has been in the thick of it the past few years, and chief executive Mike Coupe has proved quite adept at grabbing headlines.
A two-year jail term handed out by an Egyptian court in his absence, then the eyebrow-raising acquisition of Argos owner Home Retail, followed by the audacious merger with Asda, have certainly raised his profile.
The last two at least have raised the share price, too. Sainsbury's has risen more than 40% since March and currently trades at prices not seen since 2014.
Positive news in these first-quarter results could give the shares, static since the Asda news, a nudge higher, although it will have to be pretty impressive stuff to make gains stick.
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
Trading Statements
Topps Tiles, Sainsbury (J)
AGM/EGM
Optibiotix Health, Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund, Oakley Capital Investments, Carador Income Fund, NewRiver Retail
Thursday 5 July
Next and BP are among the firms going ex-dividend Thursday.
Among the companies issuing updates is fashion retailer Superdry. Its share price peaked in January and it's been downhill ever since, culminating in a plunge lower in May after a warning on profits from chief executive Euan Sutherland.
Shareholders will be hoping that warm weather has not persuaded shoppers to pick the seaside over the high street and sweaty shopping malls. There's been a small uptick in the share price from multi-year lows in recent days, but nothing that hints at a possible surprise here.
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
Trading statements
Electrocomponents, Superdry, Persimmon, Electrocomponents, Associated British Foods
AGM/EGM
Pennon Group, Great Portland Estates, C&C Group
Friday 6 July
AGM/EGM
Urban Logistics REIT, Stobart Group
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