our charges from 1st June 2019
Changes to our pricing from 1st June 2019
Current rates and charges
Our rates and charges applicable from 1st June 2019.
Previous rates and charges
Our rates and charges applicable before 1st June 2019.
Service Plans
We have three Service Plans available to choose from.
Each Service Plan has a fixed monthly fee with different trading commissions to suit your investment style.
*With each Service Plan, every month we give you free credit of £7.99 to be used against any trade. Each free credit is available for 90 days.
Our core plan for investors looking to get the best choice and insight in the market.
1 FREE trade per month*
All UK trades £7.99
£9.99 a month
For investors looking to build a portfolio of funds, helped by our independent select lists and analysis tools.
2 FREE fund/investment trust trades per month*
Fund and Investment Trust trades £3.99
UK Share trades £7.99
£13.99 a month
Our premium plan designed for more frequent investors, with market leading trade commissions.
2 FREE trades a month*
All UK trades £3.99
US trades £4.99
£19.99 a month
Fair Flat Fees
Every investor is different, and here at interactive investor we don’t think that one price fits all.
We remain committed to offering fair, flat fees, which give you better value in the long term because they don’t go up as your investments grow.
Richard Wilson, our Chief Executive, explains why we are committed to providing better long-term value for you.