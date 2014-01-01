Annuity alternatives

There are alternatives to buying an annuity. It is worth considering all available options before making a decision about your financial future. These include:

Drawdown

Pension drawdown allows you to flexibly access your money. While you stay in control of how much you withdraw and when, the rest of your pension pot remains invested. This means you could continue to grow your money once you have retired.

Unlike annuities, pension drawdown comes with the risk that you could end up running out of money. As your money remains invested, there is also the risk that your pension could decrease in value.

Taking lump sums (UFPLS)

UFPLS (Uncrystallised Funds Pension Lump Sum) enables you to take lump sums from your pension fund as and when you need them. The rest of your pension remains invested.

The first 25% of each lump-sum is tax-free, but the rest will be taxed as regular income.