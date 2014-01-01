How is an UFPLS taxed?

What is an uncrystallised funds pension lump sum (UFPLS)?

An uncrystallised funds pension lump sum (UFPLS) is a flexible way of taking a lump sum from your pension. You can take some or all of your pension as an UFPLS.

25% of the lump sum is tax-free while the other 75% is taxed as income. The remaining money in your pension pot is not moved into drawdown – but can be at a later date.

Any part of your pension which has been ‘crystallised’ (moved into drawdown) cannot be taken as an UFPLS.

An UFPLS can only be taken from a defined contribution pension scheme and not from a defined benefit scheme.