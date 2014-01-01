Should I choose drawdown or buy an annuity?

You can access your pension from the age of 55, but exactly how you take the income – via drawdown or annuity – is an important decision to make.

It is a decision that will affect your retirement for years, or even decades to come. Whether you want the freedom and flexibility to choose your annual income with drawdown, or you want the security and steady income of an annuity, there are pros and cons to each.

Some people choose a combination – buying an annuity with some of their pension, and keeping the rest in a drawdown agreement - for the best of both worlds.