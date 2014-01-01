How can I get a stakeholder pension?

You can get a stakeholder pension from various pension providers, insurance companies and high street banks. Anyone can open a stakeholder pension.

Some employers may offer stakeholder pensions as a workplace pension. Your employer may be willing to contribute to your stakeholder pension if it is not your workplace pension.

As stakeholder pensions are open to anyone and have low minimum requirements, they may be particularly suitable for people who are unemployed or are earning a low-income.