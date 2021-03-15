Cheng Zhen

Did you find it easy to start investing for a pension?

Yes, it was easy to start aged 25, but I wish I had known how important investing for a pension was.

What current pension contributions do you make, either monthly or otherwise?

I contribute 20% of my monthly salary.

Have you ever taken a break from pension saving?

No.

What do you invest in for your pension?

Funds, ETFs, and equities, both international and UK. I use ETFs for certain asset classes such as gold and oil.

What are your five largest holdings?

A gold ETF, HSBC UK Dividend ETF, Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) (as of November 2020).

Which international stocks do you invest in?

Quite a few, including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) (as of November 2020). I do my own analysis and own about 20 different stocks.

What is your investment objective/target pension pot or annual retirement income?

My objective is to beat the average index passive return and certainly to beat bond/cash returns. My ultimate goal is to achieve a sizeable pot which provides about a £25,000 annual return from dividends.

As a SIPP holder, what advice would you give to anyone thinking of opening one?

A SIPP is great for individuals who are willing to spend a bit of extra time taking care of their own finances. The golden rule is to start early, be persistent and look at long-term investment over short-term speculation. This will allow the eighth wonder of the world (compound interest) to do its work.