All Service Plans - Super Investor

Fair Flat Fees

Find out how our Service Plans work for you.

We have three Service Plans available to choose from.

Each Service Plan has a fixed monthly fee with different trading commissions to suit your investment style.

Our core plan for investors looking to get the best choice and insight in the market.
 

1 FREE trade per month*
All UK trades £7.99

£9.99 a month

For investors looking to build a portfolio of funds, helped by our independent select lists and analysis tools.

2 FREE fund/investment trust trades per month*
Fund and Investment Trust trades £3.99
UK Share trades £7.99

£13.99 a month

Our premium plan designed for more frequent investors, with market leading trade commissions.

2 FREE trades a month*
All UK trades £3.99
US trades £4.99

£19.99 a month

How to choose a Service Plan

Use our Service Plan calculator to find out which plan could be best value for you.

Or have look at example monthly costs for:
Calculate and compare

Service plan calculator

Trading activity

Per monthPer year

Accounts

Example monthly costs

Our core plan for investors looking to get the best choice and insight in the market, with free credit each month.

The best plan for investors looking to build a fund and investment trust portfolio, with fund and investment trust trades priced at just £3.99.

Our premium plan designed for active investors, with our best prices for UK and US share trading. 

See how investing with our Fair Flat Fees over the long term compares with other providers.

The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.