Cashback offer

Enjoy £100 to £3,000 cashback with ii. Just open any number of our accounts, transfer or deposit at least £20,000, and we’ll give you a cashback boost.
Offer ends 5 April 2026. Cashback based on total amount of money across all new accounts opened. Terms and exclusions apply.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
|Deposit/transfer value
|Cashback
|£20,000 – £49,999.99
|£100
|£50,000 – £99,999.99
|£150
|£100,000 – £249,999.99
|£250
|£250,000 – £749,999.99
|£500
|£750,000 – £999,999.99
|£750
|£1,000,000 – £1,999,999.99
|£1,000
|£2,000,000+
|£3,000
Important information: It’s important to take your time before transferring your pension. Make sure to consider what the best option is for you. Don’t transfer just to qualify for the offer, and don't rush any decision to meet the offer deadline. We periodically run offers, and there will likely be other opportunities in the future.
Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions.
Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Investing in a pension can seem like hard work. Picking out and managing your investments takes time - something we’re all short of.
But with our new Managed Portfolios, it’s all taken care of for you. Our experts handle your investments so you don’t have to.
It’s pension peace of mind - and still for our low, flat monthly fee.
If you open multiple investment accounts from our range of Personal Pension, Stocks & Shares ISA, and Trading Account, any transfers or contributions you make will count towards your cashback reward.
For example, if you open a Stocks & Shares ISA and add £100,000, then open a Personal Pension and transfer £150,000 from another provider, your total amount would be £250,000 - earning you £500 cashback.
Yes, the cashback offer is available to existing customers. You must add a new investment account that you don’t already hold with ii, and fund with at least £20,000 by depositing/transferring money from another provider, to qualify.
Please note, if you already have a Stocks & Shares ISA, adding a Managed ISA does not count - and vice versa. The same applies with our Personal Pension (SIPP) and Managed Portfolios. Internal transfers from existing ii account cash balances or investments are also not eligible.
Yes, you can transfer cash or investments from other providers. The value of what you transfer over will then count towards your cashback (assuming you meet all other criteria). Your cashback will be paid once your transfers have completed. If you initiate multiple transfers, their combined value will count toward your total cashback reward.
Please note, some forms of transfer - such as Bed & ISA - do not qualify. Internal transfers from existing ii account cash balances or investments are also not eligible.