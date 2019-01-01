Early bird
Inspirational ideas for your 2019/20 ISA allowance
Make the most of your tax-free savings allowances
Your 2019-20 tax free allowances:
ISA: £20,000
Junior ISA: Increased to £4,368
The new tax year begins on April 6th, with the tax-free allowances set at £20,000 for ISAs and £4,368 for Junior ISAs. To help you make the most of your allowance, we offer great investment ideas, including the ii Super 60, an impartial, hand-selected range of funds, trusts and ETFs to help you make the most of your allowance, whether you're an experienced investor or just starting out. Unlike our competitors, investments are picked purely on quality and performance and free of commercial incentives.
Early bird investors reap rewards
Investing your ISA allowance at the start of the tax year has significant benefits. Here's the proof, says Jemma Jackson.
Read the article.
Video: ii Fiight Club: The ii Super 60 range explained
Moira O'Neill, interactive investor's Head of Personal Finance, explains how to use the ii Super 60 range of investments. Rigorously and impartially selected by our experts, the ii Super 60 provides quality options for any portfolio.
