Inspirational ideas for your 2019/20 ISA allowance

Make the most of your tax-free savings allowances

Your 2019-20 tax free allowances:

ISA: £20,000
Junior ISA: Increased to £4,368

The new tax year begins on April 6th, with the tax-free allowances set at £20,000 for ISAs and £4,368 for Junior ISAs. To help you make the most of your allowance, we offer great investment ideas, including the ii Super 60, an impartial, hand-selected range of funds, trusts and ETFs to help you make the most of your allowance, whether you're an experienced investor or just starting out. Unlike our competitors, investments are picked purely on quality and performance and free of commercial incentives.  

Early bird investors reap rewards
Investing your ISA allowance at the start of the tax year has significant benefits. Here's the proof, says Jemma Jackson.
Video: ii Fiight Club: The ii Super 60 range explained

Moira O'Neill, interactive investor's Head of Personal Finance, explains how to use the ii Super 60 range of investments. Rigorously and impartially selected by our experts, the ii Super 60 provides quality options for any portfolio. 

26 February

What is powering ISA millionaire portfolios?

For our ISA millionaires, investment trusts and a little luck are key to a seven-figure portfolio.

by Jemma Jackson

20 February

How to build an investment income generating machine

As we celebrate 20 years of ISAs, we reveal how patient investors can construct a lucrative portfolio.

by Jemma Jackson

8 February

Equity income ideas for your ISA

We identify trusts which offer long-term, dependable income streams for yield-hungry investors...

by William Sobczak

4 April

Early bird investors reap rewards

The sooner you utilise your annual ISA allowance, the quicker your money starts working for you.

by Graeme Evans

Please remember, the value of your investments may go down as well as up and you may not get back all the money that you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. Please note, the tax treatment of this product depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.