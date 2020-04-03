Tax Year End 2019/20
Tax year end 2019/20
Want to make the most of your annual allowances? Here is the key information, your deadlines and our contact centre opening hours.
Annual allowances
|Tax year
|2019/20
|2020/21
|ISA allowance
|£20,000
|£20,000
|Junior ISA (JISA) allowance
|£4,368
|£9,000
|SIPP lifetime allowance
|£1,055,000
|£1,073,100
|SIPP annual allowance
(standard and additional rate taxpayers)
|up to £40,000
|up to £40,000
|SIPP Money Purchase Allowance
|£4,000
|£4,000
ISA and Junior ISA deadlines
|New ISA applications
|11.59pm, Sunday 5th April^
|open an ISA
|New JISA applications
|11.59pm, Thursday 2nd April^
|open a JISA
|ISA/JISA subscriptions by debit card
|11.59pm, Sunday 5th April^^
|log in
|ISA/JISA subscriptions by internal transfer
|11.59pm, Sunday 5th April^^^
|log in
|ISA/JISA subscriptions by bank transfer
|11.59pm, Thursday 2nd April^^^^
|find out more
|Bed & ISA/JISA instructions
|4.30pm, Wednesday 1st April^^^^^
|find out more
^ Applications with an immediate subscription by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time, however referred applications will not be opened before tax year end. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.
^^ Online and Mobile Apps only.
^^^ Internal transfers between linked accounts only.
^^^^ The deadline for receipt of the bank transfer funds as payments may not be processed until the following day.
^^^^^ The deadline for online instructions. Telephone requests will be dealt with on a best endeavours basis after this time.
SIPP deadlines
|New SIPP applications
|11.59pm, Sunday 5th April*
|open a SIPP
|Personal SIPP contributions by debit card
|11.59pm, Sunday 5th April**
|log in
|Personal SIPP contributions by internal transfer
|11.59pm, Sunday 5th April ***
|log in
|Personal, Employer and Third Party SIPP contributions by bank transfer
|12.00pm (noon), Wednesday 1st April****
|find out more
* Applications with an immediate personal SIPP contribution by debit card as part of the application process will be accepted until this time. Referred applications will not be opened before tax year end. Please allow ample time for your application and payment to be completed.
** Online and Mobile Apps only. No contributions form is needed
*** Internal transfers between linked sole name accounts only. No contributions form is needed.
**** We need to be in receipt of both the bank transfer funds and your completed contributions form by this time. Some payments may not be processed until the following day.
Call centre opening hours
|Customer Services
|International Trading
|Monday 30th March
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
|Tuesday 31st March
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
|Wednesday 1st April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
|Thursday 2nd April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
|Friday 3rd April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
|Saturday 4th April
|Closed
|Closed
|Sunday 5th April
|Closed
|Closed
|Monday 6th April
|7.45am to 5.30pm
|7.45am to 9.00pm
All times are in United Kingdom Time
