10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 1 November 2024
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
4th November 2024 12:18
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
Top 10 shares in ISAs
|Company name
|Place change
|1
|BP (LSE:BP.)
|Up 8
|2
|Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)
|Down 1
|3
|GSK (LSE:GSK)
|Up 2
|4
|M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG)
|Up 4
|5
|Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN)
|Down 2
|6
|abrdn (LSE:ABDN)
|Down 4
|7
|Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX)
|New
|8
|MicroStrategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR)
|New
|9
|Aviva (LSE:AV.)
|Down 5
|10
|Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
|New
BP (LSE:BP.) raced back to the top of the most-bought list again, gaining eight places after losing its crown the week before.
Weak third-quarter results and a more settled oil market offered no support for BP over the week, with the oil major’s share price stuck firmly below 400p.
Q3 adjusted profit of $2.26 billion was down from $2.75 billion in the prior quarter. It was better than expected, but still the weakest quarterly earnings since the end of 2020.
Bargain hunting on BP’s price dip knocked Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) down to second place. Shares in the high street lender spent the week trading sideways, a hangover from the previous week’s battering. That was despite the banking sector avoiding any further taxes in Wednesday’s Budget.
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
- ii view: BP raises doubt over 2025 shareholder returns
Among the week’s new entries is Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX), in at number seven. Its share price fell to its lowest in over four months last week, but ticked higher Friday as investors locked in that 10%-plus dividend yield.
Bitcoin play MicroStrategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) is also back among the most bought having slipped out of the top 10 to thirteenth the week before. The owner of more bitcoin than any other public company hit a record high last Tuesday, just as the cryptocurrency made its own attempt at a new best.
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) hasn’t been in the most-bought list since the end of April, but it’s snuck in a number 10. A poorly received set of first-quarter results dropped the shares from a six-week high to a seven-week low, sparking interest in the tech giant at lower levels.
While quarterly sales beat forecasts, company expectations for the second quarter were less than Wall Street had wanted. Heavy spending on datacentres and AI is also a worry. Investors are desperate to see some payback on the billions spent on this growth area.
There was no place in the top 10 for investor favourites NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), down from sixth and seventh respectively the previous week.
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
Multi-asset fund Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity A Acc (B4PQW15) remains in pole position. It’s joined in the top 10 by another fund from the Vanguard stable, the Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity A Acc (B41XG30) option, which is a re-entry in ninth place. Both highly diversified passive funds can be owned for an annual fee of just 0.22% and offer investors exposure to thousands of companies around the globe.
Another popular passive global fund is Fidelity Index World P Acc (BJS8SJ3), in sixth place. It’s worth noting that although this fund has “World” in its title, it concentrates solely on developed markets, such as Japan, the US, and Europe, rather than emerging ones.
L&G Global Technology Index I Acc (B0CNH16) has risen two places to the second spot. While it has delivered eye-popping performance this year, its pure-play nature and weighting to mega-caps Nvidia, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft, means it leaves investors who are insufficiently diversified vulnerable to any significant tech correction.
Renewable energy infrastructure-focused Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) aims to generate an annual dividend that rises in line with RPI inflation. The investment trust, in third place, has achieved this each year since inception in 2013. The dividend yield is an eye-catching 8%.
- Harris or Trump: funds to play the US election result
- Is it time to come out of cash? And what to buy now
Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (B8XYYQ8) fund (fourth place) is a type of low-risk fund that’s been around for 50 years, with investor interest exploding over the past few years amid interest rate rises. This is owing to that fact that the return on this fund is closely linked to the Bank of England base rate. This fund can be held in both an ISA and a SIPP.
Income investor favourite City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) has jumped five places to fifth. Overseen by the highly experienced Job Curtis, who has been at the helm since 1991, this trust is a “dividend hero” and has raised investor payouts for 58 consecutive years.
Jupiter India I Acc (B4TZHH9), in eighth place, remains popular among investors, and the country and funds offering exposure to the world’s biggest democracy, has been a subject of debate on ii Community, interactive investor’s new app, as well as ii columnist Ian Cowie.
Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT), whose growth-style bias has suffered over the short term amid rising interest rates, is a new entry this week. The investment trust, which is one of interactive investor’s Super 60 investment ideas, can invest up to 30% in private companies. The other new entry is JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI), a “global best ideas portfolio”.
Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Nina Kelly.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.