10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 11 April 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

For the first time, there’s no change in the top three places in the list of 10 most-bought shares in ISAs on the ii platform.

Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), BP (LSE:BP.) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) remain the most popular purchases during one of the most volatile weeks for stock markets in living memory. L&G suffered in the sell-off like most other stocks, but it’s almost back to pre-crash levels and yielding just under 10%.

BP is recovering too, but not nearly as fast, and investors can still pick up stock not far off multi-year lows. And after slumping as much as 20% from this year’s record high, Rolls clearly looks a bargain to many investors, with shares back above 700p, but still well below the 818p peak.

There are two newbies this week, but neither is a stranger to the top 10 list. Aviva (LSE:AV.) hasn’t made an appearance since the end of January, perhaps because rival L&G has underperformed and now offers a mega dividend and low valuation multiple. But Aviva still yields over 7% and the share price is lagging L&G’s recovery from the tariff slump.

GSK (LSE:GSK) has been absent here for a couple of months, but the shares are back at the bottom end of the 1,300-1,800p trading range they’ve occupied for the best part of 14 years. A yield of 5% seems attractive to investors betting that the share price can recover ground from this level again, just like it did in the first few months of 2025.

Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) extends its stay in the top 10 to a fourth week. Shares in the Aussie gold miner are having their best run in four years after more than doubling in value since late January.

I wrote recently about the inaugural mineral resource estimate for the recently acquired Telfer mine of 3.2 million ounces of contained gold. That took total group mineral resources to over 10.2 million ounces of gold and 387,000 tonnes of copper. Now, it has started the process needed for a corporate reorganisation to list Greatland shares on both AIM and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) from June.

Managing director Shaun Day said: “We enjoyed significant Australian institutional investor support for our equity raising to fund the acquisition [of Telfer and Havieron], and Greatland Gold continues to see strong engagement and interest from the Australian market.”

“The ASX listing should enhance our capital markets profile and help facilitate increased research coverage and greater institutional ownership to support improved liquidity and interest in our shares.”

Today, the MD said Greatland's first full quarter since the acquisitions had been a “tremendous success”.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) reclaimed the top spot last week, as investors bought the dip in the giant technology trust’s shares.

The shares have fallen 8% this year, including a 28% collapse between mid-January and the 7 April, but rebounded last week as Trump postponed tariffs on every country except for China. The shares now trade on an -11% discount to their net asset value (NAV), which may appeal to bargain hunters.

It knocked Royal London Short Term Money Market off the top place. This fund invests in cash-like instruments to yield around 4.5%, without any of volatility from the stock and bond markets.

The other risers this week were L&G Global Technology Index I Acc, HSBC FTSE All-World Index C Acc, Fidelity Index World P Acc and Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index. All these funds have most of their assets in US firms, which shows that risk appetite for tariff-affected American companies rose last week.

The fallers were Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity, and Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), while City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity held on to fifth and third place respectively.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and Alliance Witan dropped off the list.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.