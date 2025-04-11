Shares for the future: why this stock’s still in my top five

Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN) did not grow revenue or profit, but the company says it grew market share in the year to December 2024. That is what we should expect from the dominant fitted kitchen supplier when we’re feeling more hard up. Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts Scoring Howden: Old Faithful Revenue was flat, and so was profit. In the UK, same store sales fell just over 1%. Howdens’ much smaller depot network overseas, in France and Ireland, accounts for about 9% of revenue. Overseas same depot sales grew 4%, also in challenging markets. The Past (dependable) [3] Profitable growth: 8% CAGR revenue and profit growth [1]

Strong finances: No bank debt [1]

Through thick and thin: Lowest return on capital (RoC) 15% in 2020 [1] Nevertheless, revenue is 47% higher than it was in 2019, because of high demand for kitchens in 2021 and 2022. More time at home as the pandemic abated, encouraged us to make improvements. This brought spending forward from subsequent years, which along with tougher economic times caused revenue to contract in 2023. Although revenue stabilised in 2024, the company expects the market to contract again. If revenue growth returns, it is likely to be muted.

Profit growth of 18% since 2019 has not kept pace with revenue growth. Higher costs have contributed to lower profit margins. In 2024, RoC was 17%, below the long-term average of 21%. In addition to inflated employee and material costs, the international stores are still getting established and are loss-making. Lower volumes mean Howdens’ factories are less efficient. The company is selling proportionally more entry-level kitchens. From this month, higher employers’ National Insurance costs will also bite. Over the next few years, the company expects profit margins to recover due to annual price rises, efficiency gains, growing volumes, and as it achieves break-even overseas. Although cash conversion is sub-par, the peculiar trading conditions during the pandemic resulted in a spike in cash inflows. The average, consequently, overstates Howdens cash generation. Share Sleuth: building a cash pile to go shopping in the sales

Shares for the future: here’s how I rank this simple AIM stock Cash conversion in 2024 was typical of non-pandemic years. Although Howdens only generated 63% of profit as cash, this is a feature of the business rather than a bug. The company extends credit to small builders and maintains an exceptionally high level of stock availability (especially in its busiest season, near the year-end), which consumes cash. Capital expenditure on new depots and revamps does too. Nevertheless, Howdens’ cash conversion is strong enough to fund a dividend and buybacks. The company had no bank debt at the year-end, as usual, and net financial obligations including operating leases and the pension deficit were at an historic low, compared to operating capital. The Present (distinctive) [3] Discernible business: Dominant UK kitchen supplier, trade only [1]

With experienced people: Experienced chief executive [1]

That creates value for customers: confidential terms, high availability [1] Howdens wants to make things easier for small builders. Because it does not sell directly to home owners, its prices are confidential, and builders can set their own margins. By designing and manufacturing its own cabinets and worktops, it can ensure they are easy to install. It provides enough credit so builders can finish an installation and be paid before they need to settle up. It keeps almost everything they need in stock, so work is not held up while orders are fulfilled. The depots are in easily accessed (and cheaper) edge-of-town locations. Howdens’ kitchen designers work with the builders’ customers to plan their kitchens. The builders recruit customers and collect products and materials, so Howdens is spared the cost of expensive showrooms and spends less on advertising. When Howdens was founded in 1995 this business model was unique, and there is nothing to rival it in scale in the UK. Ireland and France, where the company is in start-up mode, are fragmented markets with no Howdens-like incumbent. The company says its addressable market in the UK, including kitchens, joinery products and bedrooms, is £12.4 billion. This means that according to Howdens’ own data, it has more than a 19% market share, and a 70% or so share of the trade specialist market.

