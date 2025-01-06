10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 3 January 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

During another shortened trading week, MicroStrategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) has made it eight weeks at number one. Shares in the bitcoin proxy were typically volatile, trading as low as $285 before ending the week roughly where they started at around $343.

We heard late last week that the company has spent a further $209 million on 2,138 bitcoin at just under $98,000 each. The Nasdaq 100 stock now owns 446,400 bitcoin.

The company said that on Friday it is targeting a capital raise of up to $2 billion “through one or more public underwritten offerings of perpetual preferred stock”.

GSTechnologies Ltd (LSE:GST) makes its first appearance in this list of 10 most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform. Last week it completed the acquisition of CAKE and the Bake cryptocurrency platform, which management called“a transformative milestone”.

“We expect 2025 will be a pivotal year for the cryptocurrency sector and we believe GST is extremely well positioned to take advantage of these market dynamics,” said GST chair Tone Goh when the deal was first announced.

GST shares were trading at just 0.6p in October compared with Friday’s closing price of 3.3p, a 450% rise. They were up 50% last week, peaking at 3.49p at the end of last week.

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) makes it into this top 10 for the first time since claiming eighth place at the end of November, as investors picked up shares at a 13-month low and locked in an 8% prospective dividend yield.

Housebuilders have struggled since the October Budget, and Taylor Wimpey is no exception, giving up almost 20% of its value. Last week had gone well until late Thursday when the sector turned south, Wimpey losing about 2.8% and peers slightly more.

Both GSK (LSE:GSK) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) are back in the top 10 after a two-week break spent hovering just outside the top spots. There was no specific news from Rolls, although the share price strengthened toward the end of the week when it once again neared record highs.

GSK must wish for some of Rolls’s magic dust. The drugs major continues to trade near the bottom of its range of the past 14 years. Only news last week was that its Nucala respiratory drug has been approved in China for treatment of adults with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

The three most-bought funds and investment trusts in ISAs on the ii platform last week remained the same as the week before: Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity, L&G Global Technology Index Trust and Royal London Short Term Money Market.

They are three very different investment propositions. Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity owns a basket of Vanguard’s own index funds to track global stock and bond markets for 0.22% in annual fees. Meanwhile, the L&G Global Technology Index fund owns tech stocks from around the world, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Royal London tries to deliver a “cash-like” return by investing in short-term bonds and money market instruments.

Three risers occupied the next three most-bought slots last week. In fourth was Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW), up five places. It owns renewable energy assets across the UK to deliver an income for investors.

Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) rose three places to fifth. The Baillie Gifford-run trust seeks to own the most innovative companies in the world across public and private markets. This leads it to stocks such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), SpaceX and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META).

Fidelity Index World rose one place to sixth. It tracks only developed world shares for a 0.12% fee. Because it doesn't hold emerging market shares, returns have been better than in the HSBC FTSE All-World Index and Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index, which were in eighth and 10th place.

Alliance Witan Ord (LSE:ALW) rose two places to ninth place and Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity was a new entry in seventh place.

Of the 10 most-bought funds, seven were global equity funds and six were passively managed.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.