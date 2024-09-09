10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 6 September 2024
We reveal the 10 most-popular shares, funds and investment trusts added to ISAs on the interactive investor platform during the past week.
9th September 2024 13:12
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Top 10 shares in ISAs
Company name
Place change
1
Up 2
2
Down 1
3
Up 4
4
New
5
Down 3
6
Down 1
7
Up 3
8
New
9
Down 5
10
Down 4
BP (LSE:BP.) has gained popularity in recent weeks as the share price slumped to levels not seen in two years. Trading as high as 541p in April, you could have bought them for as little as 405p in recent sessions.
Top of the charts for the first time since May, investors are clearly betting that the sell-off is overdone, especially as rival Shell (LSE:SHEL) is down a more modest 13% since mid-April compared with 24% at BP.
BP has boosted shareholder returns, including an extended share buyback programme, and currently offers a forecast dividend yield of about 5.8%. However, issues raised at first-quarter results in April and again in July, including disappointment around results and margins, continue to weigh.
“Although the stock trades at a discount to the sector, execution over recent quarters has been subpar and not tracking towards guidance,” wrote Morgan Stanley last week. “Also, in context of a more cautious view on commodity prices, we see a relatively tight financial framework. Therefore, we prefer to stay equal-weight.”
- BP share price drop attracts bargain hunters
- Sign up to our free newsletter for share, fund and trust ideas, and the latest news and analysis
- Insider: directors do deals at Harbour Energy, BP and Aviva
Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN) are among mining companies attracting buying interest. Both are down over 20% since a three-month sector rally ran out of steam toward the end of May. Poorly received corporate updates, concerns about demand from China and weak iron ore prices continue to overhang the sector. Still Rio jumped four places to third in our table, and Glencore rose three to seventh.
M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG) bounced back into the top 10 most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform last week in response to better than expected first-half results.
A 4% decline in adjusted operating profit to £375 million was still more than the £355 million pencilled in by City analysts. Decent numbers and a near-10% dividend yield also persuaded analyst Edmond Jackson to continue backing the stock in his latest article for ii.
Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs
Company name
Place change
1
Up 6
2
Unchanged
3
Down 2
4
Up 2
5
Down 2
6
Up 4
7
New
8
Down 3
9
Down 5
10
New
Investors bought the dip in mining shares last week, allocating capital to BlackRock World Mining Trust Ord (LSE:BRWM) to make it the most popular collective investment on our platform.
The trust lost 8% over the past five trading days as commodity prices fell, which has dragged down the share prices of mining firms. Worries around economic growth are impacting the outlook for the commodities sector, with oil-related shares also performing poorly over the past month.
But ii customers saw this as an opportunity to add to the high-yielding trust, which now offers a 7% dividend yield based on the last 12 months of dividend payments.
- Fund Battle: the managers who hunt for investment trust bargains
- Ian Cowie: the two investment trusts I’ve picked for my grandchildren
It knocked Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) off the top spot, which fell two places to third. Other fallers over the past week were Royal London Short Term Money Market (down two places to fifth); Jupiter India (down three places to eighth); and L&G Global Technology Index (down five places to ninth).
The risers were Alliance Trust Ord (LSE:ATST) (up two places) and Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) (up four places), while Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity held on to second place.
There were two new collectives on the list: JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Ord (LSE:JGGI) in seventh and City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) in 10th.
With these additions, eight of the top 10 collectives were actively managed funds last week. HSBC FTSE All-World Index and Fundsmith Equity fell off the most-bought list.
Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.