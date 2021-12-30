10 of our most-popular articles of 2021
Which articles were the most popular among investors this year?
1) State pension set for biggest hike in 10 years
Wages set to rise by 4.6%, meaning the retirement benefit could soar too.
2) 10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2021
The investable universe for income seekers shrank in 2020, but these stocks are great dividend payers.
3) 11 investment trusts for a £10,000 annual income in 2021
Despite the dividend drought, our portfolio passed the £10,000 test in 2020. Here are our 11 choices for the year ahead.
4) 41 growth stocks for 2021
After a market-beating return in 2020, this team of investing experts explain their picks for this year.
5) Your guide to interactive investor’s five Model Portfolios
Short on time or confidence when it comes to investment decisions? We explain how our model portfolios work and how they can help you reach your financial goals.
6) Five AIM share tips for 2021
Andrew Hore’s tips for 2020 returned an average of 70%. Find out what our AIM expert is backing this time.
7) Ian Cowie: the investment trust I have bought with a 6.7% yield
Our columnist was happy to pay a pricey premium for the top-performing trust in its sector over the past year.
8) 12 fund picks for a £10,000 income in 2021
Helen Pridham names a dozen funds for the £10,000 income challenge.
9) The 31 top value stocks for 2021
A City broker has listed the best picks for investors eyeing a pandemic recovery this year.
10) Income tax saved on pensions up 27% in past year
Savers want to avoid any crackdown on pension tax relief to pay the country’s Covid-19 bill.
