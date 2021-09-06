888 Holdings Q&A: discover the latest on this mid-cap stock

888 Holdings is a resort and casino company that largely provides online gaming entertainment. It operates under two business segments: Business to Customer and Business to Business. 888 Holdings owns proprietary online gaming software such as 888casino, 888poker, 888Bingo, and 888sport. The company has global operations, but earns most of its revenue in the UK.

CEO Itai Pazner and CFO Yariv Dafna of 888 Holdings (LSE:888) present their half-year results and answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on the 2 September 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company .

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