Best value opportunities at the start of a new tax year

Global equity markets appear to have enjoyed a strong recovery since the start of last year.

But closer examination reveals just how diverse the fortunes of different parts of the market have been: while the giant US tech companies have powered ahead once more, valuations in many other areas remain historically low.

So, the big question for canny investors considering how best to use their 2024-25 ISA allowance at the start of the new tax year is where to find the best opportunities – in equity markets, but also in alternative assets – to buy robust but unloved investments with a good chance of recovery in the coming months.

UK shares on big discount to global shares

There are several obvious candidates for value-focused equity investors to investigate – one being the UK market itself, currently trading at a discount of more than 40% to global equities compared with the long-term average discount of 17%, according to Redwheel Asset Management.

As Darius McDermott, managing director of fund research agency FundCalibre, points out: “That’s despite the fact that 70% of FTSE earnings are derived from overseas.”

Not only is the UK cheap, but its dividend credentials are impressive. This is a huge attraction for income investors; but reinvested dividends also provide useful compounding compensation for growth investors until sentiment improves.

Gavin Haynes, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, likes Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL) investment trust for exposure to dividend stocks. “Managers Ian Lance and Nick Purves at Redwheel took over managing the trust in 2020 and have produced impressive performance following a value-based approach. It currently yields 4.1%, in line with savings account returns,” he explains.

McDermott picks out a couple of more growth-oriented open-ended funds. He suggests: “If you’re seeking a value manager with a long-term track record, consider the ES R&M UK Recovery fund.”

Look beyond the FTSE 100 to find more value

Alternatively, the Liontrust Special Situations fund invests across companies of all sizes, and can therefore tap into the even more undervalued pickings available among high-quality mid and small-cap companies.

“The FTSE mid-cap index is currently on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.8 times, versus a long-term average of 13.9 times,” McDermott points out.

He adds: “A rebound could be sharp, but there remain a lot of challenges, including an uncertain inflation outlook and plenty of geopolitical challenges.” However, he believes global investors are likely to return to the UK as domestic economic data picks up.

The very cheapest stocks are found at the lower, more volatile end of the equity market cap range. Companies worth less than £250 million are trading at an average P/E ratio of just 9.3 times, according to fund firm Amati.

Moreover, says Andrew McHattie, publisher of the monthly Investment Trust Newsletter, “the value opportunity exists in several layers” among closed-ended funds in this part of the market, with “a further discount on UK smaller company investment trusts” as the cherry on top of broader UK and smaller-cap markdowns.

He picks Aberforth Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:ASL) trust, on a -12% discount in early April: “The managers argue that their value style has historically helped performance and is re-emerging as a benefit now.”

David Holder, senior research analyst at investment consultancy Square Mile, likes abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Ord (LSE:AUSC) trust’s focus on higher-quality and faster-growing UK small caps. “It also yields 2.5%, and the yield has grown by 9.5% annualised over the past five years, according to the AIC,” he notes. It is trading on a discount of -13.7%.

What could create the all-important catalyst for a turnaround in sentiment towards the UK? While economic recovery is crucial, especially for smaller caps, Holder says a change of government could also provide some impetus.

“Mergers and acquisitions, especially from overseas and private buyers, are highlighting the value on offer in UK plc, as does the scale of share buybacks,” he adds. Both activities are generally expected to pick up further in coming months.