Big share movers after Covid-19 updates on 18 March 2020

Double-digit percentage moves in both directions highlighted some extreme market volatility today, with Rightmove (LSE:RMV), National Express (LSE:NEX) and Travis Perkins (LSE:TPK) among those to decline sharply.

Retailer Superdry (LSE:SDRY), retirement homes specialist McCarthy & Stone (LSE:MCS) and currency provider Ramsdens Holdings (LSE:RFX) were also significantly lower after updates on the impact of coronavirus.

But while ongoing market fear sent the FTSE 100 index back down by 5% to near to the 5,000 threshold, there were at least some pockets of cheer for beleaguered investors.

Widely-held Vodafone (LSE:VOD) and BT (LSE:BT.A) both added 3%, while a clutch of FTSE All-Share stocks rose by 10% or more. Along with a number of retailers - aided by Chancellor Rishi Sunak's £350 billion of emergency aid — there were gains of 15% for Telecom Plus (LSE:TEP) and Petra Diamonds (LSE:PDL).

Bombed-out AIM 100-listed Eddie Stobart Logistics (LSE:ESL) also surged 28% and video gaming company Team17 (LSE:TM17) added 4% to ensure it is still comfortably higher than where it was at the start of 2020. ASOS (LSE:ASC) rose 5%, but, in a sign of the current market uncertainty, its big rival Boohoo (LSE:BOO) was down 26%.

Today's latest batch of regulatory news statements, or RNS, on the impact of coronavirus highlighted why we're seeing such levels of volatility. As Superdry pointed out in its update, giving formal guidance in relation to its likely 2020 financial performance is pointless.

As of today, 78 of the company's stores in Europe have been affected by government mandated closures. In the UK and the United States, where stores remain open, footfall has reduced on average by 25% week-on-week as shoppers follow advice to stay at home.

Online sales are unlikely to compensate for the weakness across the retail estate, meaning Superdry shares fell another 19% to 81p, compared with more than 500p seen in January. It is the latest blow for the chain as it attempts to rebuild the brand under new leadership.

CEO Julian Dunkerton said: