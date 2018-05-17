Bombed-out Mothercare offers hope

Investors holding out for a Mothercare recovery were given some hope today as the retail chain revealed its strategy for a firmer financial footing.

Taking the now well-trodden path of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), Mothercare wants to exit about 50 stores and achieve material rent reductions on a further 21. Where the company had 400 UK outlets at the start of this decade, it now plans to operate from just 78 by the 2020 financial year.

Mothercare admitted today that the burden of some of its legacy loss-making stores had left the company in a "perilous" and "unsustainable" position. It thinks the moves will eliminate losses of at least £10 million a year.

Approval for the CVA will be key to the company's future as this will trigger a £28 million fundraising through a new equity issue later this summer, as well as the agreement of fresh debt facilities worth £67.5 million.

In addition, shareholder and other loans should provide immediate access to up to £18 million to meet short-term liquidity requirements, demonstrating continued support for the company.

The plan will be overseen by Mark Newton-Jones, who returns to the group as chief executive just a month after leaving Mothercare. His replacement at the time, former Tesco executive David Wood, will now become managing director.

The changes were welcomed in the City, with Mothercare shares up by more than a fifth to 26p. That's the highest level since March and represents a near doubling in value for brave investors who took a punt on the stock at its all-time low two months ago.

As well as getting the CVA approved by landlords and certain creditors, much will now depend on the mood of the consumer. There's some encouragement on that front, at least, with wages now growing at a faster pace than inflation.