Buying boom at Cranswick and Bloomsbury Publishing
22nd May 2018 14:32
by Graeme Evans from interactive investor
Share on
Even as thecontinues to set new records, and proved today that there's still plenty of room for upside surprises.
While Cranswick is a maker of sausages and Bloomsbury the publisher of a best-selling weight-loss book, the pair had plenty in common as market-beating results sent shares up 4% and 7% respectively to test multi-year highs.
Despite the latest rises, Investec Securities thinks there's more to come from both stocks and reiterated 'buy' recommendations in upbeat notes today.
Investec's Nicola Mallard said it had been "another superb year" for Cranswick, which reported results 2% ahead of expectations after pre-tax profits lifted 22.4% to £92.4 million and earnings per share rose 20% to 145p.
The full-year dividend increased by an impressive 21.8% to 53.7p for the East Yorkshire-based company's 28th consecutive year of growth. Cranswick, which sells its meat products under retailers' own labels including Sainsbury's Taste the Difference and Tesco Finest, racked up record sales of £1.5 billion.
Mallard doesn't expect such strong growth rates in the current financial year, particularly as the company has guided that performance will be second half weighted. There's also the prospect of capital expenditure remaining high as work starts on a new state-of-the-art poultry site in Suffolk.
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
She said the group should remain in net cash, while pre-tax profits are forecast to rise 5% to £95 million. Her unchanged price target of 3640p is based on a projected 2019 price earnings (PE) multiple of 20.6x, with dividend yield of 1.8%.
The full-year figures at Bloomsbury were just as impressive after pre-tax profits rose by 10% to above market expectations at £13.2 million for the year to February 28.
Consumer revenues rose 20% as the 20th anniversary year for Harry Potter was marked with new editions including an illustrated version of The Prisoner of Azkaban.
But the stand-out performer for Bloomsbury was Tom Kerridge's Lose Weight for Good, which sold the most copies in a week in January since records began.
The Bigger Bloomsbury strategy is expected to drive further growth in the next couple of years as the company focuses on a number of key drivers, such as improving profit margins in its academic titles division.
Shares are now above 200p for the first time since 2007, although Investec's Steve Liechti thinks they still remain attractive based on a 2018 calendar year PE multiple of 14.4x.
He raised his price target from 215p to 240p and lifted his 2019 EPS forecast by 5% to 14.5p. The projected dividend yield is 3.8%, after this year's dividend was increased by 12% to 7.51p a share.
Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance
Bloomsbury CEO Nigel Newton said the company was now in a "very strong and exciting position" following progress across consumer and non-consumer books.
He added: "Bigger Bloomsbury marks the next exciting step in our growth."
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.