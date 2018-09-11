Can Ashtead shares break new ground this time?

A stunning performer in recent years, the shares have struggled recently at this level. Graeme Evans looks at where the mighty Ashtead could go from here.

There's no stopping Ashtead at the moment, with the rental equipment firm reaping the rewards from conditions as obliging as they have ever been.

In particular, Ashtead's Sunbelt division in the United States continues to benefit from the momentum created by Donald Trump's tax reforms, as well as the structural trend away from ownership towards rental.

First quarter results comfortably beat expectations today, helped further by the weakness of sterling and resilient trading for A-Plant in the UK. Pre-tax profits of £286 million were 23% higher than a year ago.

The torrent of good news means Ashtead has room to increase and extend its share buy-back programme into the 2019/20 financial year.

Shares rose as much as 6% to 2,425p Tuesday and have more than doubled in the past two years, but that still leaves a 13x price earnings multiple that looks inexpensive for a stock delivering 20% a year growth in earnings per share.

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This caution is reflected in the recent share price performance, with Ashtead breaching £24 on at least four occasions this summer only to fall back.

The most optimistic target price among today's glowing set of broker notes comes from Jefferies at 2,750p, whereas many of the others adopt a more cautious stance in relation to such a cyclical stock as Ashtead.

Deutsche Bank, which has a hold rating at 2,025p, concedes that US unemployment is at multi-generational lows with new orders booming.