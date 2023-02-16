The case for passive investing: is it right for you?
16th February 2023 08:57
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Authors Robin Powell and Jonathan Hollow believe most investors would be better off simply buying passive funds. Nina Kelly speaks to them about their book, How To Fund The Life You Want, to find out why.
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