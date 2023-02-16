Interactive Investor

The case for passive investing: is it right for you?

16th February 2023 08:57

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Authors Robin Powell and Jonathan Hollow believe most investors would be better off simply buying passive funds. Nina Kelly speaks to them about their book, How To Fund The Life You Want, to find out why. 

Tell us your thoughts on the portfolios and join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

