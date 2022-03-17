Interactive Investor

The Chart Show: Hang Seng, Brent crude, Rio Tinto

17th March 2022 13:20

Victoria Scholar from interactive investor

Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment at interactive investor, breaks down three key stories for investors, looking at them not just from a fundamentals’ perspective but with chart analysis as well. This week, Hang Seng, Brent Crude and Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) get the Chart Show treatment.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

