Interactive Investor

The Chart Show: Whitbread, Darktrace, Delivery Hero

13th January 2022 08:35

Victoria Scholar from interactive investor

Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment at interactive investor, breaks down three key stories for investors, looking at them not just from a fundamentals’ perspective but with chart analysis as well. This week, Whitbread (LSE:WTB), Darktrace (LSE:DARK) and Delivery Hero (XETRA:DHER) get the Chart Show treatment.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: not an obvious bargain, but a quality package

about 6 hours ago

The best places for a new year trust bargain

about 5 hours ago

ii annual investment review 2021

about 7 hours ago

Stockwatch: exciting times for these two shares

about 8 hours ago

Your vote counts: Countryside Properties has explaining to do

about 10 hours ago

Ian Cowie: DIY investors have more freedom than fund managers

1 day ago

10 stocks that could protect investors from inflation

2 days ago

Investors ignore this FTSE 100 stock’s massive dividend

1 day ago

Terry Smith on why Fundsmith Equity fell slightly short in 2021

3 days ago

35 small-cap stocks to own in 2022

2 days ago