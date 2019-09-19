Commodities outlook: Oil sector analysis

It's been a huge week for oil prices, but what now? Our financial markets analyst analyses copper too.

This week has been an incredibly volatile week in the energy markets after the Saudi Aramco oil refinery, responsible for 5% of the world's total oil supply, was bombed by terrorist drones.

Amazingly, the speed at which the Saudi's got the facility back to capacity has been nothing short of a miracle. It is said that 80% of the output has already been restored.

Moving forward, there are some key questions to be answered. The US says it has evidence that Iran was behind the attacks. The Saudi officials agree, but there has not been any outcome in regards any retaliation.

Some speculate war, but the most likely outcome will be an increase in economic sanctions. If this is the case, more of Iran's oil supply will come off the market and we could see another oil price rise. For now, we wait and see what the American government decides.

On the technical side, the price of US crude spiked at the open on Monday. The high stands at $63.83 per barrel and, once the Saudi's brought a large amount of production back, the price fell close to a median value range. The volume indicator at the bottom of the chart shows large amount of volume.

On the downside, there is a support level at $55.22 per barrel that matches up with a trendline support zone. This is typical of a technical structure after the triangle breakout at the beginning of the week. The daily chart could show some more short-term weakness in that case before a move higher.