Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 2 June 2023

2nd June 2023 11:45

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 2 June 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Terry Smith sells Amazon after less than two years

12 minutes ago

Stockwatch: can Marks & Spencer shares continue to climb wall of worry?

about 1 hour ago

Bond Watch: why 2024 may be a bad year for defaults

in 9 minutes

Ian Cowie: how to buy AI stock winners on the cheap

1 day ago

Can these three big firms avoid major pay row?

about 3 hours ago

Why there’s plenty of life in these dinosaur stocks

1 day ago

Top 10 most-popular investment funds: May 2023

about 23 hours ago

Should ‘Sell in May’ investors buy back in June?

1 day ago

When it’s time to start spending: how to spend your wealth and cut your tax bill

2 days ago

The active funds investors have been turning to

2 days ago