Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 2 May 2023

2nd May 2023 12:45

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 2 May 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: remarkable collapse not the end for this AIM share

13 minutes ago

HSBC’s results provide palpable relief

about 4 hours ago

Insider: betting on a FTSE 250 bargain and FTSE 100 growth play

1 day ago

UK stocks led the way in April but is it time to sell?

about 4 hours ago

Shares for the future: how I would set up a new portfolio step by step

4 days ago

Stockwatch: a highly geared share and recovery play

4 days ago

Ian Cowie: four golden oldies that have stood the test of time

5 days ago

Lloyds Bank and NatWest among FTSE 100 mega-dividend payouts in May

5 days ago

10 small-cap growth shares at cheap prices

6 days ago

The highest yielding money market funds to park your cash in

8 days ago