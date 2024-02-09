Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 9 February 2024

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 9 February 2024.

9th February 2024 11:38

Lee Wild from interactive investor

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: a small-cap with capital growth and takeover potential

about 1 hour ago

Year of the Dragon: time to invest in China again

about 3 hours ago

Market snapshot: records fall on Wall Street but FTSE 100 misses out

about 3 hours ago

Ian Cowie: this region is being heavily tipped. Time to buy or another false dawn?

1 day ago

Baillie Gifford fund manager on whether S&P 500 has become tougher to beat

1 day ago

Share Sleuth: here’s how the portfolio has performed each year

1 day ago

Investor poll: here’s where you’re investing your ISA allowance

1 day ago

Time to buy this pharma giant after near-60% plunge

2 days ago

State pension age at 71: what it would mean for your retirement

2 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

22 days ago