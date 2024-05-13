eyeQ: Ark tracker fund going cheap

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ

Data below refers to the US version of the respective ETF, but we’ve also supplied a ticker for the UK equivalent.

US Energy (XLE / Invesco Energy S&P US Select Sector ETF (LSE:XLES))

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Macro relevance: 67%

Fair Value Gap: -0.91% discount to model value

US Materials (XLB / Invesco Materials S&P US Select Sec ETF (LSE:XLBS))

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Macro relevance: 81%

Fair Value Gap: -2.5% discount to model value

Large Cap Chinese equities (FXI / iShares China Large Cap ETF USD Dist GBP (LSE:FXC))

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Macro relevance: 73%

Fair Value Gap: +9.5% premium to model value

ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK / LS ARK Innovation Tracker ETP Scs GBP (LSE:ARKA))

Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Macro relevance: 73%

Fair Value Gap: -10.8% discount to model value

Data correct as at 10 May 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms.

Here are some definitions of useful terms used in this video:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

