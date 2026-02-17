eyeQ: bond markets issue clear warning sign

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

We wrote about the bond market only last week but need to revisit it again today because of recent price action in financial markets. The 10 February article focused on gilts as a way to measure political stress in the UK and fears around the longevity of the Keir Starmer government.

But, in recent weeks, global bond markets have arguably provided the most interesting price action.

First, we had Japan’s supermajority, which gives Sanae Takaichi freedom to aggressively pursue her chosen policy mix as prime minister. Many fear that will mean fiscal stimulus, which should mean more Japanese government bond (JGB) issuance and, hence, higher yields. Instead, 10-year JGB yields are around 20 basis points (bp) lower.

Then, in the US, we’ve had a run of stronger economic data which, even with last week’s benign CPI print, should mean lingering inflation concerns weigh against immediate rate cuts. On paper, it wouldn’t have been surprising if that forced US Treasury yields higher. Instead, they’ve fallen around 25bp so far in February.

There’s an old adage in markets that when something doesn’t sell-off on bad news, that’s an important tell. So, what’s happening?

The timing of this significant re-pricing in global government bonds coincided with the escalation of the artificial intelligence (AI) scare trade.

In equities, that means various sectors take it in turns to get de-rated on fears of AI disruption. But is the bond market sniffing a broader deflationary move? That AI could lead to job losses and disinflation across the whole economy?

On eyeQ, our model suggests 10-year US Treasury yields should be grinding higher, not falling. The sharp fall in yields has been accompanied by a big drop in eyeQ macro relevance. A score of just 25% means US Treasuries are not a macro trade right now.

eyeQ’s model for 10-year gilt yields looks the same - model value remains elevated, actual 10-year yields are falling, and low macro relevance.